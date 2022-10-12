Hitachi Energy expanding operation in Halifax County, creating 165 jobs

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Hitachi Energy is investing $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The company will add 26,000 square feet to its facility for a new production line for the manufacture of larger transformers specifically made to support utility and renewable energy markets. The expansion will create 165 jobs.

“Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”

“Hitachi Energy’s decision to reinvest in its Halifax County facility is a testament to Southern Virginia’s skilled manufacturing workforce and integrated transportation network that allows the company to extend its market reach,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We look forward to a continued partnership with this expansion, which further secures the future longevity of Hitachi Energy in the Commonwealth.”

Steve McKinney, Senior VP and Head of Hitachi Energy’s Transformer Business in North America, said, “Hitachi Energy welcomes the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County for the expansion of our facility in South Boston. This expansion will help us address the growing demand for transformers from customers including utilities, renewable energy developers, and more. Southern Virginia has been and continues to be a great place for us to do business.”

“Hitachi Energy is an excellent corporate citizen,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to expand comes with the full support of Halifax County.”

Rick Harrell, Chair of the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “Existing business and industry is the number one priority of the IDA. We are proud to be able to support Hitachi Energy’s continued growth in Halifax County.”

“We are pleased to see global manufacturers like Hitachi Energy expanding their footprint in Southern Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “As The Port of Virginia moves forward on its goal of becoming carbon-neutral [by 2040], we look forward to providing a supply chain solution for a company that will deliver a sustainable energy future for all. When we work with like-minded businesses, like Hitachi, we see opportunities to grow and learn.”

Tobacco Commission Chairman, Senator Frank Ruff said, “I believe that Virginia is the best state in which to do business and when a global company like Hitachi Energy announces a major expansion, like this one in Halifax, it underscores that point. I am proud that the Tobacco Commission was able to play a role in bringing the 165 jobs this expansion will create to Southside Virginia and I thank Hitachi Energy for strengthening their commitment to our region.”

“The decision Hitachi Energy has made to expand yet again in Halifax County is, I believe, a testament to their commitment to the citizens of Halifax County that they are here to stay,” said Delegate James E. Edmunds (R-60). “I commend the Halifax County IDA for recognizing that not all new jobs come from new industry, and I hope all of the businesses of Halifax County, large and small, know that they will be appreciated not only when they move here but also the whole time they operate here!”

The company employs more than 720 workers in Virginia, with approximately 370 at the South Boston facility in Halifax County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.