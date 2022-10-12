Hometown Local
One person reported dead in Southwest Roanoke house fire

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been reported dead in a Southwest Roanoke house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported to be in the 400 block of Albemarle Ave SW, near the intersection of 5th St and near Highland Park Elementary School.

Crews say they responded at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. The department responded with around 25 to 30 firefighters.

Crews say one person has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and another person was able to get out with no reported injuries.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on the scene gathering more information.

An official with Roanoke City Public Schools told WDBJ7 that Highland Park Elementary Schools’ start time won’t be impacted. However, the school district says to expect traffic congestion around the school. Roanoke City Public School officials are on site to help assist the Highland Park Elementary team.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

