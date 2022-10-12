Lynchburg firefighters teaching kids about fire safety

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department held a story hour for kids at the library in an effort to teach children about fire safety.

Families spent an hour with firefighters, who taught them some important life lessons.

The Fire Department says kids should know what a firefighter looks like in case there is an emergency.

“So important for the kids to see us in a non-emergency environment. What it looks like when we wear all of our gear. So, that when we do show up one day we can go into their bedrooms looking for them to help rescue them…that they don’t run away and hide from us,” says Zachary Foster, Captain for Lynchburg Fire Department.

Fire Prevention Week ends on October 15.

