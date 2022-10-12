Lynchburg Police release photos in search for market robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the man who robbed the Sunshine Market on Pollard Street.

About 1:50 p.m. October 10, 2022, police responded to the store at 200 Pollard Streetl the robber had already left on foot. According to surveillance video, the robber is a black male who was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black and gray stocking cap and surgical mask. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

