New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday.

The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale such as flower pots and 3D topography maps.

“With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite grasped what’s possible,” said Duncan Monroe, co-founder of The 3D Shop. “People who do 3D printing, even the hobbyists, know that you can do separate plastics. But, there’s a lot of different kinds of materials that you can print with that really can expand what you can do and what’s possible.”

Their goal is to make 3D printing easily accessible to the community.

“I just want to inspire people to with what we’ve done. Show them, hey, I can pick this up, I can have this idea and I can actually make it come true. I don’t have to go through some huge business. We’re just trying to be the place where if you have an idea, come to us and we can try our best to make it work for you. We can even make it for you. We can design it for you, or we can even show you how to do it,” added Monroe.

Monroe says they plan to offer 3D printing classes for all ages as early as November.

They also want to be able to help local businesses use 3D printing as a way to save money.

“If you’re a local business, that is a lot to think about even just buying our printer figuring out how to work it. We made a bunch of tap handles for mountain valley brewing a local brewery that was able to save them money and also gave was able to give them exactly what they wanted and didn’t have to spend too much time shopping around and getting something custom made custom made through another manufacturing method from a company that would have charged them more.

The 3D Shop will be having its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday where they will be giving away free 3D printed ghosts while supplies last.

They will then be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment during the week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.