Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

The Pittsylvania Public Library bookmobile makes its way through the county

Pittsylvania County Bookmobile
Pittsylvania County Bookmobile(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Public Library is taking books to those who may not have access to them.

The bookmobile travels to 82 different locations throughout the county each month. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they stop at multiple locations that are furthest away from public libraries.

Books can be checked out from the bookmobile for four weeks and there are no late fines.

“We tend to stop at spots that might have a group of houses around it so that they can drive just a tiny ways to get to us,” said Katherine Toluba, outreach coordinator for Pittsylvania County Public Libraries. “We also stop at a few daycare centers and we stop at some of the private schools.”

On Thursday, the bookmobile will be at Piney Grove Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. and Level Run Baptist Church at 12:15 p.m.

A full schedule of the stops can be found on the Pittsylvania County Public Library’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot

Latest News

Roanoke Recycle Right Program
Roanoke Recycle Right Pilot Program
Martinsville 3D Printing Store Opens
Martinsville 3D Printing Store Opens
RECYCLE RIGHT PILOT PROGRAM
Roanoke City is checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
Roanoke City Council Election Independent Candidates
Roanoke City Council Election Independent Candidates
Lynchburg Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery
Lynchburg Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery