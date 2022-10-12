The Pittsylvania Public Library bookmobile makes its way through the county

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Public Library is taking books to those who may not have access to them.

The bookmobile travels to 82 different locations throughout the county each month. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they stop at multiple locations that are furthest away from public libraries.

Books can be checked out from the bookmobile for four weeks and there are no late fines.

“We tend to stop at spots that might have a group of houses around it so that they can drive just a tiny ways to get to us,” said Katherine Toluba, outreach coordinator for Pittsylvania County Public Libraries. “We also stop at a few daycare centers and we stop at some of the private schools.”

On Thursday, the bookmobile will be at Piney Grove Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. and Level Run Baptist Church at 12:15 p.m.

A full schedule of the stops can be found on the Pittsylvania County Public Library’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.