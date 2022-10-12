Pulaski Bike Park ready for use

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - No matter your age or skill level, the Town of Pulaski says its new bike park has something for everyone.

“We have 35 wooden features in the park,” Pulaski’s Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Nathan Repass said.

He says the park is ready for use.

“All of these are professionally built features,” Repass said. “They’re laser cut to the exact specifications, so when you come in to that launch, you know exactly what you’re hitting time after time to get that repetition and practice you need to succeed.”

Oct. 12 marked the grand opening of the park, allowing the community to hit the trails for the first time.

Even Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins gave the path a run.

“I’m just thankful that it’s here in our town, and so glad that we’ve got people that are wanting to see us come back so it’s the place to be now,” he said.

Jumps, drops and rollers are just a few of the 35 features at the park.

The town says you can access the park seven days a week while there’s sunlight. Bad weather will force the park to be close.

“We’re going to have other amenities such as benches, picnic tables, and other things coming in here as we go, but for right now, we’re just really excited to get tires on the ground to ride the features while we’re working to get everything else built up to make this a very complete and all inclusive facility,” Repass said.

“Nobody else around here has this, so it’s something new and cool and I think that’s what Pulaski is going to be now,” Collins said. “We’re the new cool place.”

No motorized bikes will be allowed at the park.

