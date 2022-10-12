Hometown Local
Rain chances increase late tonight through Thursday

Temperatures remain warm through tomorrow
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Warm weather lingers through Thursday
  • Front brings showers late Wednesday into Thursday
  • Colder air moves in on Friday

WEDNESDAY

We remain dry nearly all of Wednesday as high pressure slowly begins to move off into the Atlantic. This will allow clouds to enter from the south bringing less and less sunshine as the day goes on. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Any showers will hold off until very late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY

Showers will enter the area from the southwest late Wednesday night, lasting into Thursday as a cold front clears the area. Most hometowns will see showers, with perhaps an isolated storm possible. Total rainfall will generally be less than .50″ unless you see a thunderstorm.

Expect high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. We’ll dry out by Thursday evening with cooler and breezy conditions entering during the night.

FRIDAY

Drier conditions return to wrap up the work week with increasingly sunny skies Friday along with much cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also be breezy at times as the cooler air moves in.

THE WEEKEND

We’ll start the weekend with sunshine and highs warming slightly into the upper 60s. There is a very low-end shower chance for late Sunday as yet another cold front arrives. This will bring a major cool down into next week.

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the most chilly air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karl which will make landfall in Mexico.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

