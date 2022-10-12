Hometown Local
Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. Hill stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill, saying he violated the civil rights of four people in his custody. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions.

Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill and his lawyers have said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

