SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new event space opened in one of our hometowns and it’s expected to bring in concerts, festivals and more for you to enjoy.

SML Pavilion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

“We’re trying to keep it focused on everyone being able to attend and bring their family and enjoy themselves, I mean the concerts, of course I’m a musician. I love music, so, it’s exciting to have a music venue here. People just really get into that,” said Jody Lyons, Moneta.

“This is going to bring hundreds and hundreds of people to the area here and I think it’s going to be good for the county and everybody involved,” said John Metz, Moneta.

The director of the SML Pavilion says there’s something extra special about these events.

When you attend, you are helping to give back to the community.

SML Pavilion plans to give back to local non-profits including the Moneta Fire Department, Lake Christian Ministries, Children’s Assistive Technology Service also known as CATS and SML Good Neighbors.

“We have been very fortunate, you know, in working with our local non-profits. It’s unbelievable the work that these people put in to raise money and do good deeds here in our local community,” said Fred Sylvester, Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion Director.

The first event will be Oktoberfest October 23.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.