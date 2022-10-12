Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UVA Health finding ways to lessen Covid-19 symptoms through ACTIV-6 Trial

(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking part in ACTIV-6, a national drug trial that’s trying to tackle COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers are investigating drugs that have already been approved by the FDA - like the antidepressant Fluvoxamine - to see if they have any benefits to fighting coronavirus.

“So the idea is to see if we can find a dose of this drug that would actually be effective in helping people, not only to staff at the hospital, but also to have faster resolution of their symptoms if they get COVID,” Doctor Jackson with UVA Health said.

UVA Health is encouraging anyone 30 or older with COVID-19 symptoms to take part in the trial. Click here for more info.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Jack's Quick Snack
Hometown Eats: Jack's Quick Snack
Costume Ideas For A Good Price With Goodwill
Costume Ideas For A Good Price With Goodwill
New VisitMartinsville App
New VisitMartinsville app showcases local attractions and events
New Sheetz location in Christiansburg, Va
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
Peace Center Fall Kick Off
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds