Virginia’s AG visits Tazewell County to talk tourism

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks at the Pocahontas Trail head
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Virgina Attorney General Jason Miyares made the stop with former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore and former Governor George Allen. The trio made a stop at the Pocahontas Trail Head to soak in some Southwest Virginia tourism and talk about its rarity.

“You can obviously hit the beach and go to the bay but right here our mountains here I put compared to anybody else in the world. We have this combination where you can get this natural beauty and you can get out on the ATV’s. You have the back of the dragon some of the best motorcycling that you’ll ever find anywhere,” said Miyares.

Former Governor Allen says he is thrilled to be in Tazewell County. Adding he’s glad to be a part of this trip to serve as an ambassador in a way. Allen and company not only took an ATV ride. They also headed underground with a tour of the Pocahontas Exhibition Coal Mine.

“People just need to know about it and so to the extent that we can encourage people to see what a great time and of course use social media and so forth. To say here’s what we’re doing this was great fun and others will say hey that looks like fun and say let’s plan that for our own family,” said Allen.

Miyares says this is an annual trip for him and he hopes to do it again next year.

