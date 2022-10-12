Hometown Local
Virginia’s attorney general visits Roanoke to continue conversation on gun violence prevention

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State and community leaders are continuing the conversation on solutions to the statewide rise in violent crimes.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, former Virginia governor George Allen and Virginia’s former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore were all part of the roundtable discussion Wednesday morning.

The discussion focused on the increase in gun violence seen not only in Roanoke, but across the Commonwealth. One of the solutions that was brought up is fully staffing law enforcement agencies and giving first responders enough resources.

WDBJ7 asked the attorney general about Roanoke’s gun buy-back events and how effective he thinks they are at preventing violence.

”To say the results are mixed is an understatement,” Miyares said. “The single most effective way to lower gun violence has been to target repeat offenders that are using guns in the commission of a crime and you get them off the street.”

Roanoke’s law enforcement officials also were a part of Wednesday’s discussion. They talked about the importance of community policing and accountability.

Virginia’s attorney general also spoke about the state’s parole policy and the role it plays in preventing gun violence.

”If you’re asking me if I think the solution to lower our crime wave is to bring back parole, that is an emphatic no for me,” Miyares said. “I don’t think that would be an effective way at all. I think it only leads to more victims.”

In addition to the issues and solutions surrounding gun violence, the state and community leaders also talked about the increase in fentanyl overdoses across the Commonwealth.

The attorney general said he’s asked President Biden to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction because of the increasingly high number of overdoses.

