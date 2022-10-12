Hometown Local
Westside Elementary School opens traffic garden for students to learn about rules of the road

WDBJ7 photo
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids can learn about the rules of the road with a new traffic garden at Westside Elementary School.

Roanoke City Public Schools and Roanoke City officials revealed the new garden Tuesday morning. It teaches kids how to recognize traffic signs in a safe and controlled environment.

The traffic garden was created with a robot system to draw the traffic lanes. It’s the first traffic garden in the world to be installed by a robot.

One fifth grader explained she’s excited to learn the rules of the road at school.

”I learned that its a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” Kalise Flood said.

Now that the traffic garden is open, teachers at Westside elementary school will start to include it in their lesson plans.

School officials hope it will decrease the number of pedestrian accidents in the community.

