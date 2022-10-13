Hometown Local
Albemarle County Public Schools 2022 graduation rates surpass state average

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 13, ACPS announced that its on-time graduation rate for its class of 2022 was 94.3%, exceeding the state average of 92.1%.

This rate measures the percentage of students who earn a diploma within four years of starting ninth grade.

ACPS says these numbers have a lot to do with providing college and career readiness to its students.

“I think the real key is that when you tie education to the future, a student can see themselves succeeding once they leave high school, and they understand how the instruction they’re getting, the project work they’re involved with in high school, leads to something after graduation,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

ACPS has exceeded the statewide rate in 14 of the 15 years since the rate was first calculated.

The school district says that while it is excited about this accomplishment, it still has work to do regarding closing achievement and opportunity gaps.

