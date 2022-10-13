Hometown Local
CES students celebrate positive behavior

Christiansburg Elementary School Yard Day
Christiansburg Elementary School Yard Day(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Christiansburg Elementary School were rewarded for their positive behavior on Oct. 13.

The entire school earned a “yard day” which included outdoor games and activities.

The school says this is to recognize students being “respectful, responsible problem solvers.”

Christiansburg Elementary School has a points-based system, dividing all the students into teams and rewarding good behavior with points.

Points are tallied and a team is declared the winner at the end of each grading period.

As a reward, the entire school was allowed to play outside in the afternoon.

“We don’t cross over between our grade levels very much, so this gives us a sense of our fifth graders getting to access our third graders and our third graders getting to see our role models of our fifth graders and just building that community and seeing how the relationship works,” Fifth Grade Teacher Christy Earles said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

