Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday.

The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event.

“We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, community relations liaison. “So, we’re hoping for a big crowd. Obviously, before the event has even started, you can see there’s people already in line. Even if we can serve a small amount, we are completely fine with that. Serving the community is just what we do and what we’re aiming to try to do.”

All the free items came from Church Based Tutorial and God’s Final Call and Warning.

“The Police Department is not only interested in having a far better relationship with the community, but they want to help the community,” said Ralph Rhyne, founder of God’s Final Call and Warning. “So, they have involved us and that’s exactly what we’re going to do on an ongoing basis. People are in need and we’re going to meet that need.”

Their plan was to provide around 500 families with food and supplies.

“People can’t meet their obligations. They have to choose between medicine and food. It’s just a terrible situation. People need help. That’s what we want to do is fill in the gap,” added Rhyne.

The event is also a way to sign kids up for tutoring through the Peace Center which is led by the Danville Police Department.

“We feel that if we can really engage with our community in a positive manner, that in response will eventually reduce crime and prevent it from happening. If we can start at that younger age and really build those positive relationships with youth, that will hopefully prevent them from committing crime in the future,” explained Foddrell.

The police department is continuing to strengthen its relationship with the youth by hosting a Halloween fashion show Friday night at 6 at their new headquarters.

