Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds

Peace Center Fall Kick Off
Peace Center Fall Kick Off(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday.

The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event.

“We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, community relations liaison. “So, we’re hoping for a big crowd. Obviously, before the event has even started, you can see there’s people already in line. Even if we can serve a small amount, we are completely fine with that. Serving the community is just what we do and what we’re aiming to try to do.”

All the free items came from Church Based Tutorial and God’s Final Call and Warning.

“The Police Department is not only interested in having a far better relationship with the community, but they want to help the community,” said Ralph Rhyne, founder of God’s Final Call and Warning. “So, they have involved us and that’s exactly what we’re going to do on an ongoing basis. People are in need and we’re going to meet that need.”

Their plan was to provide around 500 families with food and supplies.

“People can’t meet their obligations. They have to choose between medicine and food. It’s just a terrible situation. People need help. That’s what we want to do is fill in the gap,” added Rhyne.

The event is also a way to sign kids up for tutoring through the Peace Center which is led by the Danville Police Department.

“We feel that if we can really engage with our community in a positive manner, that in response will eventually reduce crime and prevent it from happening. If we can start at that younger age and really build those positive relationships with youth, that will hopefully prevent them from committing crime in the future,” explained Foddrell.

The police department is continuing to strengthen its relationship with the youth by hosting a Halloween fashion show Friday night at 6 at their new headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

Latest News

Danville Police Department Hosted Fall Kickoff Event
Danville Police Department Hosted Fall Kickoff Event
Roanoke Outside prepares for Go Fest.
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
New VisitMartinsville App
New VisitMartinsville app showcases local attractions and events
New Sheetz location in Christiansburg, Va
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg