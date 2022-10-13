DMV offering US Navy plate for veterans and active members in honor of 247th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The DMV is offering new U.S. Navy license plates in honor of the branch’s 247th birthday.

The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unmarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces. We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

The plate will have an annual fee of $25.

$15 of each purchase will go to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

