Downtown Lynchburg YMCA reaches $7.5 million of $11.5 million fundraising goal for renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three new stories and 23,000 square feet in space is what the YMCA of Central Virginia leaders envision for the downtown Lynchburg location.

This week, they’ve wrapped up their year long leadership phase and have now raised $7.5 million towards the project, with an ultimate goal of $11.5 million.

“What we hope to achieve, is community projects here. So our entire first floor, we’re going to bring this building down to ground level and our entry level will be all for the community. We’re going to have a teaching kitchen, which is going to be able to help our healthy living programs and our community health programs,” said Mary Taylor, association director of development for the YMCA of Central Virginia.

There will also be a kids play zone and a new teen center.

“For those that are 13 and above, they really don’t have anywhere to go in the downtown area.”

Overall, the main focus of the renovation is about collaboration with other community organizations.

“We will kind of be the hub here in the Lynchburg downtown area to be able to reach out to the others.”

The current building was constructed in 1956 and YMCA leaders are looking forward to having more space for their programs and community outreach.

”We have so many other nonprofits in this area and they need space and we’re going to help them out, we’re going to partner with them.”

The Capital Campaign now heads into the community phase, where the YMCA will be working to raise the final $4 million. Leaders hope they’ll be able to begin construction next year.

For more information about the project, you can find the press release here.

