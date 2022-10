GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15.

The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks.

Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

