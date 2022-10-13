FFE Week 7 Team of the Week: Floyd County

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County looked to keep its winning streak alive with a Three Rivers District powerhouse in the way. The Buffalos took Glenvar into triple overtime before ultimately securing the win.

“We are just a blue collar, smash mouth football team,” describes Buffalo head coach Winfred Beale. “Our kids are such resilient kids. They work hard during the week, but it was just old fashioned dogfight.”

On the final drive of the game, Glenvar’s offence was stopped just short of the goal line to secure Floyd County’s fifth win of the season.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” describes senior wide receiver Matt Slusher. “Looking up in the stands and seeing all the fans stomping their feet and supporting us, it makes you try to push the next gear.”

“Offense and defensive lines really played extremely well,” added Coach Beale. “Everything in football I believe starts up front and we’ve got the heart of our team or our line if you block and tackle, usually good things are going to happen.”

Players with the team credit mental toughness and grit for carrying them through the extra long contest.

“We’re tough team,” says left guard and defensive tackle Isaac Bishop. “We’re not the prettiest team, we’d like to run the ball. We have good line. We have good D line, we’ll get you on defense. It’s how we define ourselves. We beat and we bang on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That’s what makes us better on game day.”

“We’re pretty physical program,” adds Slusher. “So when people think about playing Floyd County, they think about a pretty rough, physical game.”

Floyd County faces James River in Buchanan on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.