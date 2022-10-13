Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former police officer accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex, authorities say

A former Texas police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say an officer has resigned after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

KLTV reports former Longview police officer Seth Estes Vanover contacted an undercover FBI special agent through an app known to be used by individuals seeking minors for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanover sent the agent several messages that included lewd photographs of females who appeared young. Based on chatlogs, officials said Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

FBI agents subpoenaed information about Vanover’s username, phone and computers.

Authorities said they found that he used hardware owned by the city of Longview for his alleged interactions that included an iPhone, IP addresses connected with the Longview Public Library and his Texas address.

Officials said Vanover is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday and has resigned from his position with the Longview Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Trump
January 6th Committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump at “final” hearing
Collin Russell mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife
Danville Police Department Hosted Fall Kickoff Event
Danville Police Department Hosted Fall Kickoff Event
New Visit Martinsville Mobile App
New Visit Martinsville Mobile App