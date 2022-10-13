Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls.

WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.

The Republican candidates’ interviews were shared on Tuesday and the Independent candidates’ interviews were shared on Wednesday.

Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin are the Democratic candidates running for Roanoke City council’s at-large election November 8.

Please introduce yourself and your campaign platform.

“My name is Joe Cobb, and I am a member of Roanoke City Council, previously served as vice mayor. The three key components of my campaign are care, connect and create. We’re a caring community, as shown through our recovery and response efforts through COVID-19, how we’ve emerged as a stronger city, a more resilient city. I’m focused on connecting people with resources, whether it’s advocating for them to connect with a city department to resolve an issue they may have concern about or to be a part of a community solution to some of the challenges that we’re facing. And then the greatest thing about our city, and probably the most exciting part of my platform, is our creativity as a city. We have an extraordinary arts and culture community. But I see it also in our businesses and in our citizens, and how people are willing to take some of the most creative ideas, work together with others, collaborate and find ways to continue to keep our city vibrant and healthy and whole,” Cobb said.

“I’m Vivian Sanchez-Jones and I’m running for city council. I’m running to make sure that Roanoke stays a safer, smarter and stronger city,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“My name is Peter Volosin. I’m running for Roanoke City council as a Democrat. Our platform this year is going to be focused around public safety, affordable housing and economic development,” Volosin said.

We’ve heard a lot of long-term solutions to curb the increase in violence. What are you proposing for the immediate solution?

“So a couple of things. One is we fully support our police. We have raised the starting pay, and we have finalized the pay level step plan, which ensures not only recruiting police to our department, but sustaining police, retaining them over the long term. We need to remember, though, that the police, even as strategic as they can be in preventing some of the immediate incidents of violence that we’re seeing, they’re really in a response and reaction mode. So we need to work with them, to connect people who have information about these cases, to be willing to come forward and share that information so that we can close more of these cases by arrest and make sure that the people, the offenders in the crime and in the violence are being held accountable. Secondly, citizens need to be involved and engaged with the work we’re doing that’s transformational. I believe that the only way we can truly reduce violence and the challenges we’re facing in our community is by transforming our relationships and that has to start with us in here. It has to start with our families and our conversations that we’re having with our children and youth, supporting our schools and our teachers and every effort they’re making. Making sure that we’re increasing after school opportunities, which has been a priority of the gun violence prevention commission. And then making sure that we’re having those conversations about safety locks. I hear, every week, stories of young people who are getting access to guns, who are not locking them securely. They shouldn’t have access to them anyway but the reality is they do. And so on a city level, we need to address that through safety. On a state level and a federal level, we need to continue to work with our legislators and our government officials to make sure that we’re reducing that access to guns. It’s legal now for people to make guns at home and sell them. I find that incredibly discouraging. So we need to be able to to address those issues as a community with our state and federal legislators,” Cobb said.

“I have heard a lot of solutions to increase the number of police officers that we currently have. But that is not just about increasing the number of police officers, we have increased the pay. And we would like to see more police officers apply. But the reality is, not everybody wants to be a police officer. It’s not one of those careers that people are seeking to become a police officer. And a solution, an immediate solution, I don’t see one right now except for trying to continue the programs we have on the Under the gun violence prevention task force that Councilman Joe Cobb has worked hard, very hard on that issue. And get everybody in the community involved with mentorship for our youth, more programs for our youth. Definitely, we need more programs, after school programs. And that’s why one of the things that I like is making sure that there that our youth are involved in when they go to high school get into the technical careers and with a new center, I believe we could achieve some goals with that,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“We have a lot going on in the city with the gun violence task force and working on those root causes of gun violence. But we need to be doing more. One of the my favorite urban planners always talked about having eyes on the streets, and how that reduces the amount of violence and other crimes that happen. So my goal is to build up our neighborhood watches, continue to build up those. Start to do more things that take back the streets as a community, whether that’s just walking around, or, you know, doing more activities, like night out. We have that once every year, maybe if we start doing that more, we take back the streets, and that prevents criminals and all that from having free reign, as they do right now. One of the other things I think is really important is for us to start putting in more before and after school programs for kids. You know, a lot of the people that are in this gun violence are young adults, they need to have hope for their future. So giving them more before and after school programs, hopefully gives them more structure, mentorship, and something to do while their families might be working,” Volosin said.

Citizens have stated they feel generally less safe with the increase in violence. If elected, what are the steps you will take with the community to reduce violent activity?

“I’m seeing an increase in neighborhood watches starting to form and I think that’s really important. I think the more we connect with each other as neighborhoods and have a strengthened fabric in our neighborhoods, the better we can work to watch out for each other and protect each other. We’ll continue to support our police and our first responders. But again, I think the things that contribute to overall safety, are we as a city addressing our poverty rate, making sure that economic vitality and jobs opportunities are showing up more often in places where we have a higher poverty rate and where we have a higher concentration of crime and violence. I think those direct actions, which I’m committed to, will help us in the short term and in the long term see a reduction in violence and more of a cohesiveness in our neighborhoods,” Cobb said.

“Some of my opponents have been talking a lot about that this city is crime infested. But we need to look at the very positive things that we have in our community. Not everything is crime. We have some wonderful things that are going on the city. If people didn’t feel safe do you think that we had over 4000 people attend the Henry Street Festival? I know we have our issues in our community. But it’s not, it’s not gun violence. It’s not everything. It’s not around the corner like people say you step out of your house and there’s gun violence. Yes, we see gun violence. But we are not alone,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“I think COVID has really accelerated a lot of the violence and a lot of that has to do with the mental health issues that have been brought up through COVID as well. When it comes to, it’s not just gun violence, it’s all violence that we have to work on. So that, of course, means getting more public safety officers, recruiting and retaining the best ones to be on our force, we have to get those numbers up as soon as we can. But beyond that, it really is about being engaged in the community. And, you know, I hear from folks on the doors that they’ve had five people in their family die in the last year from gun violence. So how can we get those numbers down? By taking back the streets. It’s so important for us to be out there. You know, so many folks are, at this point, afraid to go walking around their community at night, you know, the summertime that’s one of the favorite things to do is walk around and enjoy the weather. But people aren’t doing that anymore because they’re afraid and it’s time for us to start to band together and take back the streets,” Volosin said.

What is the role of Roanoke’s city government to address the ongoing issue of homelessness?

“I think we have a critical role. But our role has to be aligned with what our community partners are doing. This last week at our city council retreat, on the first day, we heard a very extensive overview of the work that’s being done in our community to address homelessness. We heard from our shelter operators. We heard from our street outreach teams that work with unsheltered persons. And we heard from recovery experts in regard to recovery housing. And so the intersection of substance abuse, of chronic homelessness, of an increase in mental health severity, these are all factors that are contributing to homelessness in the community. As has been mentioned before, our local government has $5 million that we’re going to direct toward addressing homelessness. And I’m an advocate for making sure that some of that is going toward affordable housing. Some of that is going toward addressing some of the solutions for our unsheltered community, which we’re seeing as veering younger in age and higher in mental health illness. And also supporting the work that’s being done by our Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is comprised of all of our homeless service providers not only in the city of Roanoke, but throughout this region. So we’ve got to continue to support their work because it’s making a difference. Just two things that I’ll share. While we’ve seen an increase in unsheltered homelessness in the last year, we still overall and over the last 10 years are seeing a decline in people identified as homeless by 60%. That is still trending down. The other thing is that this year with all of our community partners, along with local government, we’ve been able to house 126 people who previously identified as homeless, which is extraordinary. And that’s compared to 98 that we were able to house last year,” Cobb said.

“We just had a council retreat last week. And there was a ton of information, a ton of community partners that came to the table and there’s a lot of work that’s been done with issues of homeless. We need affordable housing. That’s a big issue that we have in our community. We have some people that are, some of the homeless population are drug addicted or they have PTSD that are not going to be able to go into a shelter. And we also have another factor, Roanokers are very generous. So by being generous, it entices people to be out on the street. I’m talking about the panhandlers. Other localities may not feel they have that issue. But I feel that because we are so generous and that’s why there is an increase in the panhandlers,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“Our homelessness has actually started to go down. But with COVID we’re seeing more people living out on the streets. There’s a lot that we can be doing. The first thing that we need to do is build what we call transitional shelters, which are outdoor shelters. Not everybody is made to be in a shelter situation, their mental health issues, different things that prevent people from doing that. So what we as a city need to do is instead of banning them from sidewalks and banning them from parks, we need to give the homeless a place to actually exist. And so I’m proposing that we put forward a park that has either one of two options. One is like you know spaces for your tent, if you will, or if we have the funds to do it, individual pods that people can live in small homes. At these parks, they have social workers, security, a bathhouse. So they have all the tools that they need to help get themselves out of homelessness. But we also have to be cognizant of what we’re doing as a government and whether we’re we’re making sure we have a place for those homeless to exist because they are humans, just like everybody else. I don’t know if you’re going to ask about affordable housing, but I think that’s another step that we need to be working on. You know, homelessness happens because of rents that are going through the roof, people’s rents are going $300 and $400 more per month this year. So we need to be putting in more affordable housing. I think we can do that through inclusionary zoning, which is a requirement of a certain amount of any new project to be affordable housing, and then also utilizing our land banking much better than we are now so that we can take vacant properties and homes and turn those over to affordable housing developers so that we can reduce the cost of housing here in Roanoke,” Volosin said.

What are your proposed solutions to decrease the number of people experiencing homelessness?

“I think we need to increase our access to mental health support services. Our street outreach teams and our shelter programs provide this to a certain extent, and we have some really exceptional mental health providers in the community that partner with these agencies. We need to recognize that while we have shelter capacity, more and more people are saying they don’t want to be in a shelter. Some of that is fear of COVID, some of that is anxiety over being in a more confined space. And some of it is people just want to be out outdoors. So I think we have to be creative and looking at an outdoor shelter option. I’m an advocate for some kind of outdoor shelter option, similar to a model I’ve seen called a safe rest village where there are some kind of enclosed, you know, climate controlled for the different seasons of the year pods or tiny homes, with shower facilities, bathroom facilities, access to food and mobile units that come in and provide mental health support and health care support. I think we need to look at that. I’m also concerned that we have a number of people in our community who are employed, but not able to afford housing and so they’re sleeping in their vehicles. And I’d like to see us have some kind of a safe parking zone where people could, you know, feel safe and know that they have the support of not only local government, but local service agencies who can help them get into housing,” Cobb said.

“We definitely need to look into ways to build more affordable housing. Because right now, you know, somebody thinks, oh, $1,200 is affordable. $1,200 is not affordable for everyone. So we need to look into the private sector, as well as the public sector to get into partnerships to build more houses,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“I think Roanoke actually does a really good job of wraparound services for the homeless. I think putting more social workers onto that task could help reduce the amount of homeless, but we’re in this weird spot with COVID, where, at post COVID, in some ways, where all this inflation, prices going up is driving more people into homelessness. So we have to, it’s hard for us to, to kind of get ahead of that because we don’t exactly understand what’s causing the homelessness. But what we can do is to continue to provide more services, and then also to do more of the transitional housing that we’re talking about, that gives them more options,” Volosin said.

How do you plan to ensure economic development is equitable and equal across our Roanoke community?

“That’s a great question. I think we always have to look at two things. One is the areas of our city where we’ve not seen as much economic growth. Southeast being one of those, Northwest being one of those. What are we doing to work with citizens and community partners, to not only create more job opportunities, but to create easier pathways, more equitable pathways for small business owners, women and minority owned businesses? You know, what barriers do they face? I’m concerned that African American, Latino, Hispanic people in particular may not have as clear a path to capital access as as others might in the community. And so, how are we working to create those pathways and to support them in having access to not only starting a business, but to sustaining that business over time. And so I think we’ve got some good structure in place for that. But I think we need to expand it in a more equitable way. And I’m excited about those opportunities that are forthcoming,” Cobb said.

“We are already addressing the issues of economic development. And I propose that we continue to do the work that we’re already doing. Trying to bring in new businesses, we will be addressing our food deserts that we have in Northwest by a partnership with goodwill and having a grocery store because it’s something that is really needed for our economic growth,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“That’s a great question. You know, I grew up here in Roanoke, my dad owns a small business over on Brandon Avenue. And I saw, like, growing up in the 90s, Roanoke had all these small businesses all throughout the city. And we’ve seen over the years that those small businesses have gone away to Walmart’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods and the bigger, big box stores that then take their money out of Roanoke, and back to Bentonville, Arkansas, or wherever it may be. So we need to focus on those small businesses and making sure we’re building them up. Advanced Autoparts was a small business here in Roanoke that became a Fortune 500 company. And that’s what we need to do, again, is to focus on our small businesses. And when we’re doing that, we need to make sure that we’re doing it equitably across the city. We also have to recognize the city’s past with urban renewal, and how we basically took the generational wealth of Black folks that had businesses in the Gainsborough area and we got rid of that by just removing those businesses. So we have to as a city, look at what are the things that we can do to help minority businesses get started and continue to grow and thrive? Because it’s important that every part of the city is doing well, and not just one part or another,” Volosin said.

More citizens are struggling financially in this election compared to the last. How can Roanoke’s government support its community members during these periods of high inflation and economic uncertainty?

“I think we always need to listen to our citizens, all of us are facing this, as is local government. We learned last week that the cost of just doing business as a government is through the roof, just like we’re seeing in our household budgets. So as we’re looking at our tax rates, which have been the same for decades, we’re also seeing increased value, not only in used vehicles, now more expensive than the new vehicles. Cost of, you know, cost of food, basic necessities. So what we’re seeing in our households, we’re also seeing in our local government, and it’s our priority to make sure that the essential services that citizens rely on from government are that we’re able to continue to provide those in a timely and effective manner. And so we want to balance that, while also balancing what we can do to support our families. And one of the ways we’re supporting our families is by offering the property tax rebate, which will be, the checks are in the mail in the next week or two,” Cobb said.

“We had an increase on our property tax, which we decided to give the citizens back a rebate on it, because we realize everybody needed that extra money. When we first passed the resolution, we wanted to use the money for paving the streets which we desperately need. Some other localities don’t need the money for paving because they’re paid by other funding sources, but we have to take care of our own. In seeing how inflation was going, that’s why we decided to give the citizens back their money,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“One of the things we saw this year was the prices of houses went up, so did the prices of used cars. Now, we haven’t changed our tax rates. But because of those dramatic increases in one year, we’re seeing a lot of hardship on folks that have limited incomes. And that’s where we as a city need to be more thoughtful about what we’re doing with our taxes. If we know that there’s something kind of crazy going on, like this year with the used cars prices going up, I don’t want to have residents that are trying to buy groceries or prescriptions versus paying their car bills. So we need to make sure that the city is focused on folks that have limited or fixed incomes and that any of these impacts that we may feel don’t trickle down to those folks that are most endangered,” Volosin said.

Anything else you would like to add?

“I really love our city. I love our citizens, I’ve had the opportunity to sit in living rooms, to take walks with people in their neighborhoods, to sit in small businesses, to hear, to be with families who’ve suffered the loss of a loved one through gun violence. And every person and every story is important. And I think, more than anything, everyone one on city council, our first priority should be listening to the people that we represent, and then engaging them in the solutions to make our city greater. We have a dynamic, vibrant, exciting city. I’ve called it home for the last 21 years and I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Cobb said.

“I am proud of the work that Roanoke City has done. I am proud to see all the new businesses coming in, you know, small businesses. We keep seeing, if you go down Williamson road and other areas, you see the growth, we need to be proud of that. We need to see our festivals. The bike, the Ironman, the Virginia’s 24 there’s a lot of accomplishments that I don’t hear people talking about it that are good for our community, bringing business. The Fralin Biomedical Institute, you know, that’s a lot of money coming into the community, $60 million. You know, we look around our schools, expansions on our schools, those are positive things, and people don’t want, people that are my opponents are talking about, keep talking about growing up in a crime infested community. But if investors want to come in, you think they want to come into a crime infested community? They’re not going to want to do that. You know, every community has its problems. But we also need to look at the good. Roanoke is a great place to live, work and play. And that’s why I made Roanoke my home for the last 20 years, longer than any other place on earth. And that’s why I’m running for city council. Because I want to open the door to a lot of people that are just like me. I am proud to be running for city council. Because I see myself as somebody that’s going to open the door to others. You know, other things that we’ve done in the city is having language access. That’s a big accomplishment. Now somebody could come in, where English is not their first language, they’ll be able to get services. And we are a very welcoming city. So I am very proud to be a Roanoker,” Sanchez-Jones said.

“Go out and vote November 8,” Volosin said.

