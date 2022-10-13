Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever.

The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens, and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.

Roanoke Outside is adding a third stage. The campfire stage will be for storytelling, conversations, and demonstrations like cooking.

“So, we’re going to have different things like talks from the organizers of Black Folks Camp Too to cooking demonstrations to Hoot and Holler, which is story-telling, kinda like the Moth Radio Hour,” explained Roanoke Outside Foundation Director Pete Eshelman. “And also the Super Carlin Brothers are going to be doing a live podcast from here as well.”

Go Fest will not have a refreshment zone with downtown businesses like they did last year.

