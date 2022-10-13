Hometown Local
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services.

Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.

To take online training opportunities, register through Goodwill’s online portal. Recently, 10 new on-demand courses were added to the learning platform.

For more information, visit goodwillvalleys.com or call (540) 581-0620.

