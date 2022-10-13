Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe

(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?

Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers.

He uses very few ingredients, including dill, lemon zest, salt, Greek yogurt, trout meat, and red onion. Follow along and see how easy it is to create this dish.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.