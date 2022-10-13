‘It really traumatized me’: Student describes moments during chemistry classroom fire at Dinwiddie High School

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Every time Bethanee Piland closes her eyes, the moments that unfolded inside her chemistry classroom on the second floor of Dinwiddie High School go through her mind.

“It replays in my head from beginning to end,” Piland told NBC12 on Thursday.

Piland said she was one of the students who witnessed the classroom fire on Wednesday during second block.

Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom. (Source; NBC12 | NBC12)

“I don’t think I will ever get over it,” she said.

Piland said she was sitting in the second row taking notes when her teacher started going over chemical reactions through demonstrations.

“He had a container with water in it and he had the chemical to pour into the water to show us a reaction,” she said.

Piland said during the second demonstration, flames erupted.

“The flames exploded and came onto the students in the first and second row on my side of the room,” she told NBC12.

The situation left Piland with images forever engraved in her memory.

“I saw my teacher running, trying to save the students,” said Piland. “My friend’s face was burning.”

The situation filled Piland with panic as she went outside the classroom.

“I basically froze and I couldn’t do anything and I was just standing there shocked like this can’t be happening,” she said. “It really traumatized me seeing my friends on fire.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Dinwiddie Public Schools said five people were hurt during the fire, including four students and one teacher. Two students were taken by ambulance and another was flown in by a medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center. NBC12 reached out to VCU Health in regards to an update on their condition, but a spokesperson for VCU Health said they can’t provide this information due to patient confidentiality and privacy guidelines.

A teacher was also taken to a local hospital for a burn injury, but no other details about their condition have been released.

Piland said she suffered a minor burn injury on her leg, but her mind has been with those who were taken to the hospital.

“I’m hoping that they’re okay,” she told NBC12. “It makes me cry.”

The joint investigation into the chain of events leading up to the classroom fire is still under investigation by the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, and the state fire marshal’s office. At this time, officials have not released the identity of the teacher.

NBC12 reached out to Dinwiddie Schools to ask about the conditions of the three students and teacher taken to the hospital along with the any details about the investigation. A spokesperson from Dinwiddie Public Schools sent NBC12 the following statement over email from Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston:

“I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and inquiries from the internal and external community; however, we will not be making any further statements. Our primary focus remains on the safety, well-being, and privacy of all students and adults impacted by yesterday’s classroom fire. As soon as the joint investigation is complete, we hope to be able to provide you with more detailed information. Thank you for being so understanding during this difficult time.”

Students from Dinwiddie High School learned asynchronously on Thursday and will return to the building on Friday, where there will be a support team available for students and staff members.

