Learn to ‘curl’ with the Roanoke Valley Curling Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice.

According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional version is played with two teams of four players and the mixed doubles version is played with two teams of two.

In the traditional version, players from each team alternate sliding 16 stones that each weigh about 42 pounds toward the “house,” the target rings on the far end of the playing ice called the “sheet.”

One player from each team is the “skip” and calls the shots and shouts instructions to the other teammates.

Players may use brooms to sweep in front of the rock to help the rock go further or straighter.

After all 16 stones have been thrown, the score for that “end” (like an inning in baseball) is calculated by determining which team’s rock(s) is(are) closest to the middle of the house. For recreational play, eight-end games are common; in Olympic-level competitions, the teams play ten ends.

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club will host its first ‘Learn to Curl’ event of the year Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

If you want to become an official curler, you can register for their league, which meets most Sunday nights from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center from October 30 through February 26.

You can learn how to join the club by visiting the membership page on its website.

To learn more about curling, visit the U.S. Curling Association’s website or email the Roanoke Valley Curling Club to join its mailing list.

