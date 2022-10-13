Hometown Local
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 619 in Franklin County.

39-year-old Matthew Burruss of Rocky Mount was driving a Honda Accord South on Rt. 220, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment, ejecting him from the car, according to police.

Police say Burruss wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he died.

