Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife

Collin Russell mugshot
Collin Russell mugshot(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man convicted of killing the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, with 20 years suspended. Including other charges, he faces a 55-year active sentence.

Collin Russell pleaded guilty to killing Pamela Morse. He also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a felon, grand larceny of a vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Trial for an additional defendant in this case, Casey Rogers, is set for November.

David Morse, the victim’s husband, had already been found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

