New mountain biking loop opens on Roanoke River Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been using the Roanoke River Greenway the past few days near Vic Thomas Park, you might have noticed a new development along the trail, a mountain biking loop. It all started with residents applying for a “Project Outside Grant.”

“Some folks from Roanoke Mountain Adventures and some residents applied for that, received the funding, and we started talking at the beginning of this year trying to identify the site,” said Katie Slusher, planning and development coordinator for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation.

10 months later, the mountain biking loop is built and ready for the community to use. Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists also played a role in helping bring it all together.

A major focus of the project was an accessible location and also making sure bikers of all skill levels were able to use it.

”That was really the need that these residents identified, was someplace that you could really learn those very basic skills and get started. Really accessible, right off the greenway, right in the middle of the neighborhoods, just to expose people to a sport that maybe they didn’t know about or didn’t know how to get started in.”

Projects like these are all made possible through the Project Outside Grant’s, which are funded directly from GO Fest. This year’s GO Fest in Roanoke is happening this weekend.

