New VisitMartinsville app showcases local attractions and events

New VisitMartinsville App
New VisitMartinsville App(VisitMartinsville)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new app for all things to do in Henry County and Martinsville.

The Martinsville-Henry County Office of Economic Development launched its VisitMartinsville mobile app Tuesday.

The VisitMartinsville app will feature events, attractions, restaurants, stores and more that the area has to offer.

The app is free and available for Apple and Android products.

“We really wanted to have something that would work really well for a visitor who is not familiar with our area,” said Beth Marshall with Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development. “At the same time, we found that even being a local, there were certain events that people just missed because they didn’t know about them.”

The new website has the same to offer as the app.

