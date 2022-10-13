North Carolina woman dies after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina woman is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Rt. 622, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 1663 in Pittsylvania County.

62-year-old Charlene Doyle, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was driving a Buick Rainier south on Rt. 622 when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died.

