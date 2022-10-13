Hometown Local
Roanoke Valley animal shelters start three day adoption event

The Roanoke valley shelters are hitting full capacity
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are starting a three day adoption event Thursday.

RCACP is hitting capacity with more than 400 animals in its shelter. Shelters have seen a 9% increase in owner surrenders over the last year.

Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society and the Roanoke Valley SPCA are also participating in the large-scale adoption event.

The executive director of RCACP explained all of the shelters are full.

”We’re provided by the state to have space, so at some point we have to make those tough decisions to euthanize,” Mike Warner said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid, but that’s why we’re working with out partners, so if you adopt from one of our partners, then they have room to pull from us.”

The shelters are urging people to consider adopting.

The directors also said they may be able to help families with the cost of bringing home a pet.

