Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg

New Sheetz location in Christiansburg, Va
New Sheetz location in Christiansburg, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its second Christiansburg location Oct. 13.

The new location is on Roanoke Street near Interstate 81.

A huge crowd was on hand to check out the new location for its grand opening.

Store manager Amanda Osborne says many guests were hoping to win gift cards and other prizes throughout the day.

“Our team has been working really hard,” she said. “We’re really excited. The community has been really supportive. Our other Christiansburg location is super successful. so we’re ready.”

Osborne says on a normal day, they expect to see more than 1,000 customers.

