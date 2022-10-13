Showers continue with decreasing clouds late

Warm weather lingers through Thursday

Front brings showers and isolated storms through early this afternoon

Colder air moves in on Friday

THURSDAY

The higher coverage and heavier rainfall will linger until around sunrise on Thursday. Numerous showers are likely. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out.

The highest rain coverage and intensity will fall along and east of the Blue Ridge. Rain totals will be up to 0.50″ west of the Blue Ridge, while 1″+ is likely east of the Blue Ridge. The heaviest rain should move out of the viewing area by sunrise on Thursday. Scattered showers remain possible during the day before the cold front clears the region. We’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon.

Scattered showers and isolated storms continue for the first part of the day. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. We’ll dry out by Thursday evening with cooler and breezy conditions entering during the night.

FRIDAY

Drier and cooler conditions return to wrap up the work week. Friday will feature highs in the 60s.

Cooler weather arrives Friday with much more sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will warm into the 60s and low 70s. There is a very low-end shower chance for late Sunday as yet another cold front arrives. This will bring a major cool down into next week.

Temperatures moderate this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.

Colder air could move in for the start of next week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karl which will make landfall in Mexico.

Latest on Karl. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

