Showers continue with decreasing clouds late
Temperatures remain warm through this afternoon
- Warm weather lingers through Thursday
- Front brings showers and isolated storms through early this afternoon
- Colder air moves in on Friday
THURSDAY
The higher coverage and heavier rainfall will linger until around sunrise on Thursday. Numerous showers are likely. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out.
The highest rain coverage and intensity will fall along and east of the Blue Ridge. Rain totals will be up to 0.50″ west of the Blue Ridge, while 1″+ is likely east of the Blue Ridge. The heaviest rain should move out of the viewing area by sunrise on Thursday. Scattered showers remain possible during the day before the cold front clears the region. We’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon.
Expect high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. We’ll dry out by Thursday evening with cooler and breezy conditions entering during the night.
FRIDAY
Drier and cooler conditions return to wrap up the work week. Friday will feature highs in the 60s.
THE WEEKEND
We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will warm into the 60s and low 70s. There is a very low-end shower chance for late Sunday as yet another cold front arrives. This will bring a major cool down into next week.
NEXT WEEK
Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.
THE TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karl which will make landfall in Mexico.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
