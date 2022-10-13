Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who died after a recent ATV crash.(Anderson School District 3)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina middle school student has died after an ATV crash over the weekend.

WHNS reports on Oct. 9. around 5 p.m., an ATV drove through an intersection and hit a pickup truck.

According to South Carolina troopers, four people were on the all-terrain vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Anderson School District 3 confirmed that the group involved in the collision were students from Starr-Iva Middle School.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they responded to the hospital after the crash, where school district officials said two students remained hospitalized as of Monday.

School officials later confirmed the death of one of the students, with the coroner identifying him as 12-year-old Hagen Phillips.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a sixth grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident,” the school district said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty and staff.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Day 2 ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff VT and UVA Head Coaches
Day 2 ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff VT and UVA Head Coaches
ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff Virginia Tech Players
ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff Virginia Tech Players
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young takes the game net after defeating Duke in the NCAA college...
ACC TIPOFF: Tech men hungry to build off ACC title; UVA’s returning talent to be tested early