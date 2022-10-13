Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW.

Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. and involved one car. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and details about the circumstances of the crash are limited.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.