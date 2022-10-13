Hometown Local
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW.

Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. and involved one car. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and details about the circumstances of the crash are limited.

