7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out.

Botetourt County is home to many of the valley’s leading artists, according to the business, saying a select group of artists will offer their work while sharing their creativity in a select number of Botetourt artists’ studios.

This free, self-guided driving tour of working artists’ studios and homes is your chance to discover and collect finished works directly from the artists themselves. Plus you will see works in progress, possibly catching an impromptu demonstration of the tools and techniques used to create them.

Enjoy the countryside’s fall foliage while you drive from location to location throughout the county. There are Open Studios – Botetourt signs along your way to help guide you in the right direction.

Fill out a “passport card” at any destination on the tour. You’ll then be entered into a drawing for a $150 gift certificate toward an art purchase from any single tour artist.

