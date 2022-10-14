Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

A beautiful weekend is ahead

October continues to remain cooler than average
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Nice sunshine returns
  • A sunny weekend with pleasant temperatures
  • Coldest air of season arrives Tuesday

FRIDAY

The week will end on a much drier and cooler note as northwest breezes enter the region bringing us a fall feel once again. Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Kickoff temperatures for high school football games will be in the low 60s and drop to the 50s throughout the game.

Game day forecast.
Game day forecast.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and some early morning fog. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. While Saturday remains dry, Sunday may offer spotty showers as another cold front moves through.

A pleasant weekend ahead with a stray shower possible late Sunday.
A pleasant weekend ahead with a stray shower possible late Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.

Another cold blast in Alaska heads our way early next week.
Another cold blast in Alaska heads our way early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
RECYCLE RIGHT PILOT PROGRAM
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
Cooler, drier end to the week behind our overnight cold front
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
A few showers are still possible as a front moves through followed by decreasing clouds.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/13/22
We'll continue to see scattered showers and isolated storms the first part of the day.
Thursday, October 13 Morning FastCast