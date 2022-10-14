A beautiful weekend is ahead

Nice sunshine returns

A sunny weekend with pleasant temperatures

Coldest air of season arrives Tuesday

FRIDAY

The week will end on a much drier and cooler note as northwest breezes enter the region bringing us a fall feel once again. Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Kickoff temperatures for high school football games will be in the low 60s and drop to the 50s throughout the game.

Game day forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and some early morning fog. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. While Saturday remains dry, Sunday may offer spotty showers as another cold front moves through.

A pleasant weekend ahead with a stray shower possible late Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.

Another cold blast in Alaska heads our way early next week. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.