A beautiful weekend is ahead
October continues to remain cooler than average
- Nice sunshine returns
- A sunny weekend with pleasant temperatures
- Coldest air of season arrives Tuesday
FRIDAY
The week will end on a much drier and cooler note as northwest breezes enter the region bringing us a fall feel once again. Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Kickoff temperatures for high school football games will be in the low 60s and drop to the 50s throughout the game.
THE WEEKEND
We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and some early morning fog. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. While Saturday remains dry, Sunday may offer spotty showers as another cold front moves through.
NEXT WEEK
Much colder air will arrive early next week out of Canada. This could be the chilliest air of the season so far. Daytime highs should only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. At this time, the the skies remain dry, but breezy, with the cold air in place for several days next week.
