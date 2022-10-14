Before sleep, Danville woman wins $200k in Virginia Lottery

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Danville woman has won $200,000 playing a Virginia Lottery game, and it happened because she wasn’t ready for sleep.

About 1:30 a.m., Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, according to lottery officials, so she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, finding she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.

Rather than take her winnings, she used it to play some Virginia Lottery online games, leading to the big win playing Shamrock Winnings.

“I said, ‘Oh no, no, no!’” she told Lottery officials “Is this for real?”

The odds of winning the top prize in Shamrock Winnings are 1 in 1,000,000, according to lottery officials. The odds per game are 1 in 3.99

Brewer said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Danville received more than $8.8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, per lottery officials.

