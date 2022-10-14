“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service.

CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster care along with a strain on families who may be struggling with finances, substance use, and mental health concerns. Right now, the agency says they are really needing families who can open up their homes to siblings.

“When they are not homes to accommodate sibling groups, they do you have to split up, unfortunately. So we are always in need of families that are willing to take sibling groups. There is also an increase in need of families interested in taking teenage placements as well,” CSV Resource Parent Recruiter Rebekah Schennum said.

Children’s Services of Virginia would like to encourage individuals and families interested to reach out.

The process can take between two and four months, but CSV has an obligation-free information session that includes the home study process before people register for training.

