Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals

Right now, the agency says they are really needing families who can open their homes to siblings.
Right now, the agency says they are really needing families who can open their homes to siblings.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service.

CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster care along with a strain on families who may be struggling with finances, substance use, and mental health concerns. Right now, the agency says they are really needing families who can open up their homes to siblings.

“When they are not homes to accommodate sibling groups, they do you have to split up, unfortunately. So we are always in need of families that are willing to take sibling groups. There is also an increase in need of families interested in taking teenage placements as well,” CSV Resource Parent Recruiter Rebekah Schennum said.

Children’s Services of Virginia would like to encourage individuals and families interested to reach out.

The process can take between two and four months, but CSV has an obligation-free information session that includes the home study process before people register for training.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The bus delays are continuing to impact RCPS students and families
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
Art in the Country Tour Set for Botetourt County
Art in the Country Tour Set for Botetourt County
Customers would get a subscription for a certain amount of electricity produced by a solar...
Solar programs coming to Dominion Energy Virginia
What’s What With the Weekend, October 14-16
The festival runs in Elmwood Park through Sunday
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park