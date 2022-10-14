Hometown Local
Danville Police looking for two involved in theft of mini mart cash register

Mini Mart Larceny surveillance Photos, Danville... 10.14.2022
Mini Mart Larceny surveillance Photos, Danville... 10.14.2022(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at a convenience store.

Shortly after 7 a.m. October 14, police say, the men walked into the store in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 or investigations at 434-799-6508. Options are calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, sending an email to crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# .

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

