Danville Police looking for two involved in theft of mini mart cash register

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at a convenience store.

Shortly after 7 a.m. October 14, police say, the men walked into the store in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 or investigations at 434-799-6508. Options are calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, sending an email to crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# .

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

