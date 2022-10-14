Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

Karissa Dix, 22, of Danville, arrested on multiple charges Thursday including felony malicious...
Karissa Dix, 22, of Danville, arrested on multiple charges Thursday including felony malicious damage.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was arrested Thursday in relation to the vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department.

22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night.

Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6th showing Dix driving with an unidentified male in a white Dodge Charger with burgundy stripes up to the blockages at Anglers Park. The male exited the car, moved one of the blockades, then entered the parking lot. Police say Dix damaged the new parking lot in the charger for nearly 30 minutes.

Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Collin Russell mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
We'll see beautiful sunshine for most of the weekend with near peak colors in a lot of the area.
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live 10/14/22
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Firefighters on scene of house fire in Martinsville
Virginia flag
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia