Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was arrested Thursday in relation to the vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department.

22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night.

Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6th showing Dix driving with an unidentified male in a white Dodge Charger with burgundy stripes up to the blockages at Anglers Park. The male exited the car, moved one of the blockades, then entered the parking lot. Police say Dix damaged the new parking lot in the charger for nearly 30 minutes.

Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage.

