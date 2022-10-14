Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’

(WSAZ/Taylor Eaton)
By Glenn Gamboa
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night.

“But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.”

In fact, Parton believes she gets too much attention for her philanthropic work – which ranges from promoting childhood literacy to supporting those affected by natural disasters and providing numerous college scholarships through her Dollywood Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The bus delays are continuing to impact RCPS students and families
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
Open Studios Botetourt-Art in the Country
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
Art in the Country Tour Set for Botetourt County
Art in the Country Tour Set for Botetourt County
Customers would get a subscription for a certain amount of electricity produced by a solar...
Solar programs coming to Dominion Energy Virginia