Elementary school classroom help discussed at Bedford County School Board meeting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget discussions haven’t officially started in Bedford County Public Schools, but school officials brought up elementary school staffing proposals at Thursday’s School Board meeting.

Currently, Big Island Elementary School, Otter River Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School, New London Academy and Stewartsville Elementary School all have at least one classroom that has more than 25 students.

Dr. LeeAnn Calvert executive director of human resources and talent development and chief financial officer Randy Hagler had a few proposals on how they can address making sure the classroom sizes stay small.

In the short term, they proposed adding five aides in classrooms that do not currently have them. These aides would only be for the 2022-2023 school year and would total $167,000 of the 2022-2023 budget.

Calvert and Hagler also presented a plan to maximize the needs in the classrooms, in an effort to prevent having multiple classrooms in any grade level.

Option one totals $603,000 and would lead to the hiring of nine new teachers. Making sure that no K-1 class would be larger than 24 students, no 2-3 classroom would be larger than 26 students and no 4-5 classroom would be larger than 28 students.

Option two totals $804,000 and would lead to the hiring of 12 new teachers. Making sure that no class would be larger than 25 students.

Option three totals $502,500 and would lead to the hiring of one teacher and 13 paraprofessionals. Making sure that no K-5 class will be larger than 29 students and all classes with more than 25 students will have an aide.

The School Board understands BCPS’s needs, but also knows these proposals mean they will need to cut money in the budget from somewhere else.

”I’m all about smaller classroom sizes but we’ve gotta be able to pay for them. So as we continue to talk about these increased dollars, as a board member, my expectation is that we’re coming to the table to say here’s our options,” said Marcus Hill, a member of the school board.

Calvert and Hagler said they just wanted to make the school board aware of these needs. Discussion on the 2023 budget will continue through the end of the year and into early 2023.

For more information on the proposals as a whole, you can find the documents here.

