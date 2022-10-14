Hometown Local
Firefighters on scene of house fire in Martinsville

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Martinsville.

A spokesperson for the city said the fire occurred early Friday in the 400 block of Forest St.

There is no word yet regarding any injuries or a cause.

WDBJ7 is sending a reporter to the area to gather more information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

