Firefighters on scene of house fire in Martinsville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Martinsville.
A spokesperson for the city said the fire occurred early Friday in the 400 block of Forest St.
There is no word yet regarding any injuries or a cause.
WDBJ7 is sending a reporter to the area to gather more information.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.