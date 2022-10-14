Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Williamson Road and Airport Road NW in Roanoke... 10.13.22
Two dead after Thursday morning crash on Williamson Road
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
The accident happened Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave in...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

Latest News

Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid, has died
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily