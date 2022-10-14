Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Kimberly Ricketts, a former Bedford Co. school bus driver, was sentenced Friday for her involvement in a DUI case from October 7, 2021.

A parent had called the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office saying Ricketts was acting odd during the morning elementary route.

“From what my son told me, she thought she was in her school bus,” said Dustin Campbell.

Campbell says Ricketts tried to drive his kid in her own car before another child helped them out at a later stop.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Ricketts drove her own vehicle and later also got behind the wheel of a school bus that morning.

She pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of DUI, resulting in 12 months in jail suspended in its entirety contingent to 12 months of good behavior beginning Friday, 12 months loss of license and a $500 fine with $250 suspended, according to the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney.

Ricketts also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resulting in 12 months in jail suspended completely contingent on 12 months of good behavior beginning Friday, that she not consume alcohol and that she continue with recommended substance abuse treatment.

The recommendation was based around Ricketts’ lack of criminal history and the fact that she has been on an electronic alcohol monitor with no violations. She also was very proactive in substance abuse treatment and has shown a lot of success.

