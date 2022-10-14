Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW.

According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims.

Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and a graduate of Virginia Tech, along with serving as mayor of Covington.

